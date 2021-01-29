V-shaped Economic Recovery Evident On Structural Reforms

V-shaped recovery is evident in Indian economy, as seen in 7.5% decline in GDP in Q2 and recovery across all key economic indicators vis-vis the 23.9% GDP contraction in Q1, noted the latest Economic Survey 2021. India was the only country to announce structural reforms to expand supply in the medium-long term and avoid long-term damage to productive capacities.

Calibrated demand side policies to ensure that the accelerator is slowly pushed down only when the brakes on economic activities are being removed. A public investment programme centered around the National Infrastructure Pipeline to accelerate the demand push and further the recovery. Upturn in the economy, avoiding a second wave of infections - a sui generis case in strategic policymaking amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic

