V-shaped Economic Recovery Evident On Structural Reforms

-
ALSO READ
Inflation And Financial Stability Concerns In India Limit Room For Central Bank To Cushion Economic Activity From COVID-19 Shock: OECD
India Service Sector Activity Improves To Highest Level In 4 Months In August
India-UK Economic Ties Are Important: Finance Minister
Indian Economy Set To Contract 9.5% This Fiscal Says RBI Governor
Finance Minister Inaugurates National Infrastructure Pipeline Online Dashboard
-
V-shaped recovery is evident in Indian economy, as seen in 7.5% decline in GDP in Q2 and recovery across all key economic indicators vis-vis the 23.9% GDP contraction in Q1, noted the latest Economic Survey 2021. India was the only country to announce structural reforms to expand supply in the medium-long term and avoid long-term damage to productive capacities.
Calibrated demand side policies to ensure that the accelerator is slowly pushed down only when the brakes on economic activities are being removed. A public investment programme centered around the National Infrastructure Pipeline to accelerate the demand push and further the recovery. Upturn in the economy, avoiding a second wave of infections - a sui generis case in strategic policymaking amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU