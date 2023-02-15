Continental Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Industrials shares edge higher
Shivalik Bimetal Controls board recommends 1:2 bonus issue
TCS records PAT of Rs 10,431 crore in Q2 FY23; order book at $8.1 bn
Continental Hospitals gets ASSOCHAM Award for India's Best Hospital in Technology Adoption
-
Sales decline 26.97% to Rs 1.76 croreNet Loss of Continental Controls reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.97% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.762.41 -27 OPM %-7.391.24 -PBDT-0.23-0.05 -360 PBT-0.44-0.27 -63 NP-0.44-0.27 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU