Esaar (India) standalone net profit rises 240.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 977.78% to Rs 4.85 croreNet profit of Esaar (India) rose 240.91% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 977.78% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.850.45 978 OPM %38.7664.44 -PBDT0.800.23 248 PBT0.790.22 259 NP0.750.22 241
