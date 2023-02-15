Esaar (India) standalone net profit rises 240.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 977.78% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Esaar (India) rose 240.91% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 977.78% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.850.4538.7664.440.800.230.790.220.750.22

