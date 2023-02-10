Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit rises 57.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.35% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing rose 57.93% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.35% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.837.3573.3182.318.345.038.325.006.874.35

