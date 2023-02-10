Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 274.51% to Rs 3.82 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 17.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 274.51% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.821.0229.8491.180.890.930.890.920.620.75

