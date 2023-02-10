Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 544.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter
V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 24.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 274.51% to Rs 3.82 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 17.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 274.51% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.821.02 275 OPM %29.8491.18 -PBDT0.890.93 -4 PBT0.890.92 -3 NP0.620.75 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU