Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 13.46 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 5.64% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.4612.07 12 OPM %23.4025.52 -PBDT4.994.82 4 PBT4.794.57 5 NP3.563.37 6
