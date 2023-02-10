JUST IN
Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 13.46 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 5.64% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.4612.07 12 OPM %23.4025.52 -PBDT4.994.82 4 PBT4.794.57 5 NP3.563.37 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:15 IST

