Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 5.64% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.4612.0723.4025.524.994.824.794.573.563.37

