Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.44% to Rs 49.00 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries declined 92.50% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.44% to Rs 49.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.00109.97 -55 OPM %10.558.89 -PBDT1.924.44 -57 PBT0.282.59 -89 NP0.121.60 -93

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:10 IST

