Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.44% to Rs 49.00 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries declined 92.50% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.44% to Rs 49.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.49.00109.9710.558.891.924.440.282.590.121.60

