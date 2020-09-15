Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.44% to Rs 49.00 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries declined 92.50% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.44% to Rs 49.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.00109.97 -55 OPM %10.558.89 -PBDT1.924.44 -57 PBT0.282.59 -89 NP0.121.60 -93
