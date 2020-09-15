JUST IN
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 478.52% to Rs 37.43 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 478.52% to Rs 37.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.436.47 479 OPM %95.9187.02 -PBDT28.47-4.27 LP PBT28.36-4.36 LP NP21.48-5.11 LP

Tue, September 15 2020. 14:10 IST

