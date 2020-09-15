Taparia Tools standalone net profit declines 88.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.47% in the March 2020 quarter
J Taparia Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Guardian GNC Reports Growth in Interest in Immune Health Supplements During Pandemic
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 34.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 11.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.80% to Rs 51.49 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools declined 88.59% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.80% to Rs 51.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.49113.91 -55 OPM %2.237.24 -PBDT1.278.36 -85 PBT0.857.97 -89 NP0.595.17 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU