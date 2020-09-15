JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 22.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Taparia Tools standalone net profit declines 88.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.80% to Rs 51.49 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools declined 88.59% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.80% to Rs 51.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.49113.91 -55 OPM %2.237.24 -PBDT1.278.36 -85 PBT0.857.97 -89 NP0.595.17 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU