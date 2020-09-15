Taparia Tools standalone net profit declines 88.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.80% to Rs 51.49 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools declined 88.59% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.80% to Rs 51.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.49113.912.237.241.278.360.857.970.595.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)