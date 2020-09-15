JUST IN
Ashram Online.com standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ashram Online.com rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.18 -100 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.02 150

