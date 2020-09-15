Ashram Online.com standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashram Online.com standalone net profit rises 65.22% in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sabarmati Ashram closed for visitors till March 29
Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad to remain closed for visitors from Mar 19-29
GFL standalone net profit declines 99.14% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Ashram Online.com rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.18 -100 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.02 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU