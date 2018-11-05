JUST IN
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 44.26% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 99.19 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 44.26% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 99.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 87.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales99.1987.39 14 OPM %9.859.20 -PBDT4.183.14 33 PBT2.791.81 54 NP1.761.22 44

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:07 IST

