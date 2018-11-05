Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2018 quarter
'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' slays in China
'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to release in China on June 8
Is sequel to 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' on cards??
-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crorePrem Somani Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %0-33.33 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU