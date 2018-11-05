JUST IN
Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Prem Somani Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %0-33.33 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

Mon, November 05 2018. 16:06 IST

