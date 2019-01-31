JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Reforms Being Brought To Optimize Capacity Utilization And To Reduce Congestion On Roads

Nifty February 2019 futures at premium
Business Standard

Core Sector Grows At Tepid Pace Of 2.6%

Capital Market 

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 132.1 in December, 2018, which was 2.6 per cent higher as compared to the index of December, 2017. Its cumulative growth during April to December, 2018-19 was 4.8 per cent.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 0.9 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to December, 2018-19over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 4.3 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 3.7 per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 4.2per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to December, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 4.8 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 4.1 per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 2.4 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 1.4 per cent during April to December, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 13.2 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7 per cent during April to December, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.6 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 13.9per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 4.0 per cent in December, 2018over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by6.3per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements