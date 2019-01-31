Core Sector Grows At Tepid Pace Of 2.6%

The comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the (IIP). The combined Index of stood at 132.1 in December, 2018, which was 2.6 per cent higher as compared to the index of December, 2017. Its cumulative growth during April to December, 2018-19 was 4.8 per cent.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 0.9 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to December, 2018-19over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 4.3 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 3.7 per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 4.2per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to December, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 4.8 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 4.1 per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 2.4 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 1.4 per cent during April to December, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 13.2 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7 per cent during April to December, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.6 per cent in December, 2018 over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 13.9per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 4.0 per cent in December, 2018over December, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by6.3per cent during April to December, 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)