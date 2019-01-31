More Than 10 Lakh Poor Availed Free Treatment Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana In Last Four Months

-
ALSO READ
Ayushman Bharat game changer in healthcare sector: Jaitley
PMJAY has benefited over 8.9 lakh people: NITI Aayog member
6 lakh people avail treatment under Ayushman Bharat in 90 days: Nadda
Over 4.6 lakh people benefited under PMJAY so far: Ayushman Bharat Mission CEO
J'khand govt signs pact with NIC for Ayushman Bharat scheme
-
The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, in a speech to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament highlighted the impact of the "Ayushman Bharat Yojana" launched last year. Under the world's biggest health care scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Abhiyan', 50 crore poor are eligible for availing treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family in case of a serious illness. In a short period of four months, more than 10 lakh poor have already availed free treatment from hospitals under this scheme, he noted.
He stated further that under 'Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana', 4,900 Jan Aushadhi Centres have already been opened in more than 600 districts. More than 700 different medicines are being dispensed at low cost in these Centres. Similarly, reduction in the cost of cardiac stents has resulted in an annual saving of about Rs. 4,600 crore to the poor and middle class. Reduction in cost of knee replacement has led to an annual saving of about Rs. 1,500 crore. My Government has provided the facility of dialysis free of cost to those suffering from kidney diseases. This has resulted in a saving of more than Rs 2,000 per session for these people.
In addition, for a premium of just one rupee a month under 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana' and 90 paise a day under 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana', as many as 21 crore poor brothers and sisters have been provided with insurance coverage. An assistance of Rs 2 lakh in the event of an untoward incident is made available to them under both the schemes. By disbursing more than Rs. 3,100 crore under these schemes till now, my Government has supported the people in their times of difficulty.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU