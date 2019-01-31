More Than 10 Lakh Poor Availed Free Treatment Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana In Last Four Months

The of Ram Nath Kovind, in a speech to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament highlighted the impact of the "Ayushman Bharat Yojana" launched last year. Under the world's biggest health care scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Abhiyan', 50 crore poor are eligible for availing treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family in case of a In a short period of four months, more than 10 lakh poor have already availed free treatment from hospitals under this scheme, he noted.

He stated further that under 'Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Pariyojana', 4,900 Centres have already been opened in more than 600 districts. More than 700 different medicines are being dispensed at low cost in these Centres. Similarly, reduction in the cost of cardiac stents has resulted in an annual saving of about Rs. 4,600 crore to the poor and middle class. Reduction in cost of has led to an annual saving of about Rs. 1,500 crore. My Government has provided the facility of free of cost to those suffering from This has resulted in a saving of more than Rs 2,000 per session for these people.

In addition, for a premium of just one rupee a month under 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana' and 90 paise a day under 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Yojana', as many as 21 crore poor brothers and sisters have been provided with An assistance of Rs 2 lakh in the event of an untoward incident is made available to them under both the schemes. By disbursing more than Rs. 3,100 crore under these schemes till now, my Government has supported the people in their times of difficulty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)