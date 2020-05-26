Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 112.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 2869.32 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 112.18% to Rs 234.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 2869.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2638.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 1065.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 720.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 13136.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13224.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2869.322638.3413136.6913224.5613.629.8213.1810.91359.21202.511536.521230.27314.16167.421378.511116.43234.20110.381065.04720.48

