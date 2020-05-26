Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 112.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 2869.32 croreNet profit of Coromandel International rose 112.18% to Rs 234.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 2869.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2638.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 1065.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 720.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 13136.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13224.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2869.322638.34 9 13136.6913224.56 -1 OPM %13.629.82 -13.1810.91 - PBDT359.21202.51 77 1536.521230.27 25 PBT314.16167.42 88 1378.511116.43 23 NP234.20110.38 112 1065.04720.48 48
