Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.52% to Rs 296.29 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 25.48% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.52% to Rs 296.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.24% to Rs 70.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 1102.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1141.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales296.29368.17 -20 1102.371141.11 -3 OPM %10.8810.70 -7.447.74 - PBDT36.4146.62 -22 104.98110.89 -5 PBT31.6741.20 -23 83.1387.94 -5 NP24.8633.36 -25 70.4368.22 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU