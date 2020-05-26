Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.52% to Rs 296.29 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 25.48% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.52% to Rs 296.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.24% to Rs 70.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 1102.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1141.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

296.29368.171102.371141.1110.8810.707.447.7436.4146.62104.98110.8931.6741.2083.1387.9424.8633.3670.4368.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)