Max Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2204.91% to Rs 229.80 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 66.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 109.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2204.91% to Rs 229.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 451.81% to Rs 272.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.31% to Rs 494.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

