Max Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 168.28% in the December 2019 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 126.34% in the December 2019 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.91 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2204.91% to Rs 229.80 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 66.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 109.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2204.91% to Rs 229.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 451.81% to Rs 272.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.31% to Rs 494.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales229.809.97 2205 494.94316.63 56 OPM %86.13-1099.30 -82.1024.39 - PBDT197.87-109.17 LP 406.2151.14 694 PBT190.31-109.62 LP 396.3249.39 702 NP66.53-109.62 LP 272.5449.39 452
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU