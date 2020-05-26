Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.25% to Rs 4264.06 croreNet loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 130.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.25% to Rs 4264.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7136.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.78% to Rs 144.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 18239.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19509.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4264.067136.50 -40 18239.9819509.65 -7 OPM %3.222.82 -2.482.60 - PBDT139.00201.78 -31 453.85482.59 -6 PBT131.06201.33 -35 442.48480.84 -8 NP-36.09130.99 PL 144.99262.55 -45
