JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Max Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.25% to Rs 4264.06 crore

Net loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 130.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.25% to Rs 4264.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7136.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.78% to Rs 144.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 18239.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19509.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4264.067136.50 -40 18239.9819509.65 -7 OPM %3.222.82 -2.482.60 - PBDT139.00201.78 -31 453.85482.59 -6 PBT131.06201.33 -35 442.48480.84 -8 NP-36.09130.99 PL 144.99262.55 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU