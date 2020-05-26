JUST IN
Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 78.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 41.61 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears declined 78.54% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.47% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 242.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.6160.10 -31 242.29241.68 0 OPM %1.8512.11 -14.2617.08 - PBDT2.579.85 -74 41.0853.08 -23 PBT0.497.66 -94 32.6942.46 -23 NP1.296.01 -79 25.1933.35 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
