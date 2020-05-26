Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 78.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 41.61 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears declined 78.54% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.47% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 242.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

41.6160.10242.29241.681.8512.1114.2617.082.579.8541.0853.080.497.6632.6942.461.296.0125.1933.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)