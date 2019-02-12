JUST IN
Business Standard

Corporation Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 12.98% to Rs 3818.10 crore

Net profit of Corporation Bank reported to Rs 60.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1240.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 12.98% to Rs 3818.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4387.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income3818.104387.85 -13 OPM %58.5917.51 -PBDT15.98-1902.36 LP PBT15.98-1902.36 LP NP60.53-1240.49 LP

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

