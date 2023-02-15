COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 18.46% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 39.44 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 18.46% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.4434.50 14 OPM %5.687.48 -PBDT0.971.45 -33 PBT0.481.05 -54 NP0.530.65 -18

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

