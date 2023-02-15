COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 18.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 39.44 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 18.46% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.4434.505.687.480.971.450.481.050.530.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)