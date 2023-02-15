Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 825.00% to Rs 1.85 croreNet profit of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 825.00% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.850.20 825 OPM %22.70-160.00 -PBDT0.67-0.39 LP PBT0.59-0.48 LP NP0.59-0.55 LP
