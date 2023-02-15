JUST IN
Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 67.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 83.99 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 67.44% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 83.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.9955.34 52 OPM %4.0715.58 -PBDT2.948.72 -66 PBT2.788.57 -68 NP2.106.45 -67

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

