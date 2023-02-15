Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 67.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 83.99 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 67.44% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 83.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.83.9955.344.0715.582.948.722.788.572.106.45

