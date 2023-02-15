Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 67.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 111.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit rises 19300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit rises 2900.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 73.77% in the June 2022 quarter
ONGC's 'Sagar Samrat' commences oil & gas production in Arabian Sea
-
Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 83.99 croreNet profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 67.44% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 83.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.9955.34 52 OPM %4.0715.58 -PBDT2.948.72 -66 PBT2.788.57 -68 NP2.106.45 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU