Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.84% to Rs 1.14 croreNet loss of Market Creators reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.84% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.141.96 -42 OPM %-12.287.65 -PBDT-0.070.15 PL PBT-0.080.13 PL NP-0.080.13 PL
