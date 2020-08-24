JUST IN
Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.97% to Rs 7.28 crore

Net Loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.97% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2817.32 -58 OPM %5.493.64 -PBDT-0.23-0.11 -109 PBT-1.21-1.04 -16 NP-1.25-1.03 -21

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 13:45 IST

