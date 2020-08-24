Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hyderabad University faculty designs potential vaccine candidates against COVID-19
Home is where research is: Three Indians stay back in Italy to complete their work
Novalead Pharma says 42 existing drugs can help in treating coronavirus patients
Ozone World reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Ozone World standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.97% to Rs 7.28 croreNet Loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.97% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2817.32 -58 OPM %5.493.64 -PBDT-0.23-0.11 -109 PBT-1.21-1.04 -16 NP-1.25-1.03 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU