TTI Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 475.00% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net Loss of TTI Enterprise reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 475.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.920.16 475 OPM %-25.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.23-0.16 -44 PBT-0.23-0.16 -44 NP-0.23-0.16 -44

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 13:24 IST

