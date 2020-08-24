JUST IN
A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.70% to Rs 20.02 crore

Net Loss of A B M International reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.70% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.0228.08 -29 OPM %-4.05-0.53 -PBDT-0.76-0.12 -533 PBT-0.80-0.16 -400 NP-0.80-0.16 -400

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 09:03 IST

