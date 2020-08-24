JUST IN
Orient Cement receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Super Tannery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.79% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net loss of Super Tannery reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 176.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.9136.79 25 176.41190.15 -7 OPM %4.9411.42 -8.029.06 - PBDT0.762.29 -67 8.4712.13 -30 PBT-0.700.84 PL 2.766.10 -55 NP-0.230.72 PL 3.423.99 -14

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 09:55 IST

