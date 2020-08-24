Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 74.03% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 19.30 croreNet profit of Super Tannery declined 74.03% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.3042.46 -55 OPM %14.158.86 -PBDT1.742.60 -33 PBT0.251.06 -76 NP0.200.77 -74
