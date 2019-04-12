Cosmo Films launches CPP High Barrier films

has introduced a cast (CPP) film for applications requiring high moisture & oxygen barrier and high hot tack properties.

The newly launched heat sealable CPP films also offer high hot tack (>600gf/inch over a range of 100- 140 degree celsius) and low seal initiation temperature; enabling machines to run at higher speeds. As far as barrier is concerned, the films offer good moisture, oxygen, light and aroma barrier properties.

The films offer an OTR and MVTR of <30cc/m2/day and <0.3g/m2/day respectively. The high barrier metallized films also offer

The films have been tested well for biscuits, cookies & crackers, snack food applications, chocolates, and ice-creams. Available in a range of 20 to 30 microns, films are well suited for both adhesive as well as extrusion lamination.

