Lupin launches Testosterone Gel

Lupin announced the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lupin's Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, 1.62%.

It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone:

Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired)

Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), (RLD: AndroGel) had an annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 14:22 IST

