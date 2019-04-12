Lupin launches Testosterone Gel

Lupin announced the launch of Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), having received an approval from the (FDA).

Lupin's Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, 1.62%.

It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a or absence of endogenous testosterone:

(congenital or acquired) and (congenital or acquired)

Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), (RLD: AndroGel) had an annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

