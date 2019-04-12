Max Estates launches flagship office project - Max Towers

Max Estates, a subsidiary of & Industries, announced the opening of its flagship office project - located on the Directway (DND), a few minutes drive from South business hubs such as Okhla, etc.

Built with an investment of nearly Rs 600 crore, with a super built up area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, includes 19 floors of office space and 4 floors of amenities.

