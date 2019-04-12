Max Estates launches flagship office project - Max Towers

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries, announced the opening of its flagship office project - Max Towers located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND), a few minutes drive from South Delhi business hubs such as Okhla, Nehru Place etc.
Built with an investment of nearly Rs 600 crore, with a super built up area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, Max Towers includes 19 floors of office space and 4 floors of amenities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
