Business Standard

Max Estates launches flagship office project - Max Towers

Capital Market 

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries, announced the opening of its flagship office project - Max Towers located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND), a few minutes drive from South Delhi business hubs such as Okhla, Nehru Place etc.

Built with an investment of nearly Rs 600 crore, with a super built up area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, Max Towers includes 19 floors of office space and 4 floors of amenities.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 15:02 IST

