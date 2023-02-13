Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 50.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.457.235.175.260.270.410.230.370.160.32

