JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 50.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.457.23 -38 OPM %5.175.26 -PBDT0.270.41 -34 PBT0.230.37 -38 NP0.160.32 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU