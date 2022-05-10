Craftsman Automation gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Craftsman Automation rose 4.26% to Rs 2,244.65 after the auto ancillary company reported 8.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.46 crore on a 22% increase in net sales to Rs 656.67 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax advanced 10% to Rs 81.09 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 73.72 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses were up by 29.8% year on year to Rs 501.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

On full year basis, the company reported a 67.5% rise in net profit to Rs 163.09 crore on 42% increase in the net sales to Rs 2217.02 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 as against the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The board also approved the proposal for setting up of additional/new plants at Pune, Faridabad and Sriperumbudur for a total investment of Rs 65 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive-powertrain and others, automotive-aluminum products, and industrial and engineering.

