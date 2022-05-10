Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 14.71 points or 0.87% at 1696.79 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.75%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.1%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.81%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.81%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 0.95%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.93%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.93%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.89%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.95%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.56%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.59 or 0.05% at 54498.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.6 points or 0.02% at 16298.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 29.48 points or 0.11% at 26670.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.38 points or 0.15% at 8035.51.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)