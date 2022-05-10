Godrej Agrovet gains after Q4 PAT jumps 121% YoY

Godrej Agrovet advanced 3.82% to Rs 547 after the company reported 120.6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.8 crore in Q4 FY22.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 63.4 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenues increased by 42.3% to Rs 2,080.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

EBITDA improved by 82.1% to Rs 222.4 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 122.2 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin in Q4 FY22 was 10.7% as compared with 8.4% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 174.43 crore, up by 122% from Rs 78.57 crore in Q4 FY21.

Godrej Agrovet recorded 20.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 419.2 crore on a 32.5% increase in revenues to Rs 8,306.1 crore in FY22 over FY21.

B. S. Yadav, managing director, Godrej Agrovet, said: The financial year 2021-22 augured well for Godrej Agrovet in terms of top line growth with sustained rise in profitability. Most of our businesses registered a strong volume growth with the exception of our standalone Crop Protection segment. Growth in profitability was largely driven by Animal Feeds, Vegetable Oil and Astec LifeSciences, while Crop Protection and Food businesses reported a decline in operating margin.

Animal Feed business recorded double-digit growth in volumes in all the four quarters on the back of new product launches and increasing market penetration. Vegetable Oil business reaped benefits of higher oil prices and improved efficiency levels throughout the year as segment results grew by 2.9x year-on-year.

For Standalone Crop Protection business, it was a very challenging year on account of an erratic and uneven monsoon. This restricted product application opportunities in the peak season. This was further impacted by higher sales returns and increased provision for doubtful debts as we focused on channel hygiene.

Astec LifeSciences reported another year of outstanding growth, with increase in total revenues by 22.1% and PBT by 36.0%, year-on-year. Higher realizations in exports were supported by favorable product mix and operational efficiencies.

In our Food businesses, strong volume growth was offset by margin pressures on account of unprecedented input costs inflation. Our Dairy subsidiary, Creamline Dairy achieved notable market share gains in key value-added products registering 13.8% topline growth. However, margins declined owing to challenges in passing on increase in milk procurement, logistics and packaging costs.

Similarly, for Poultry and Processed Food business, favorable demand dynamics in Real Good Chicken (RGC) and Live Bird sub-segments were offset by volatile live bird prices and elevated commodity inflation throughout the year.

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified, research & development focused agri-business company, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services. it holds leading market positions in the different businesses in which it operates - animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods.

