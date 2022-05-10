Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 1.82%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.09%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 25.02% over last one month compared to 14.67% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.41% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 1.82% today to trade at Rs 436. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.09% to quote at 20049.4. The index is down 14.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 1.42% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 1.47 % over last one year compared to the 9.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 25.02% over last one month compared to 14.67% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47751 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 636 on 29 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 359.8 on 18 Jun 2021.

