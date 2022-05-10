FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 90.48 points or 0.67% at 13592.72 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 4.62%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 3.8%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 3.71%),Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (up 3.6%),IFB Agro Industries Ltd (up 2.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 2.51%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 2.03%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 2%), DCM Shriram Ltd (up 1.89%), and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 1.86%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (down 6.87%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 4.99%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 3.23%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.59 or 0.05% at 54498.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.6 points or 0.02% at 16298.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 29.48 points or 0.11% at 26670.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.38 points or 0.15% at 8035.51.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

