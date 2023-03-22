Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 174.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Action Construction wins order for supply of cranes to Indian Army
G S Auto International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 1.32 croreNet Loss of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 174.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.321.04 27 OPM %-175.76-291.35 -PBDT-2.16-2.87 25 PBT-2.20-2.91 24 NP-174.19-2.52 -6812
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU