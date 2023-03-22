JUST IN
Business Standard

Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 174.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net Loss of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 174.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.321.04 27 OPM %-175.76-291.35 -PBDT-2.16-2.87 25 PBT-2.20-2.91 24 NP-174.19-2.52 -6812

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:36 IST

