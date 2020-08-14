Cravatex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.05% to Rs 51.14 croreNet Loss of Cravatex reported to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.05% to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.14160.06 -68 OPM %-3.070.86 -PBDT-2.640.81 PL PBT-6.54-2.11 -210 NP-6.89-3.85 -79
