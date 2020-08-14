Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.37% to Rs 12.05 croreNet Loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.37% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.0532.02 -62 OPM %-20.253.90 -PBDT-3.75-0.12 -3025 PBT-5.38-1.67 -222 NP-5.24-1.69 -210
