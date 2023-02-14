Cravatex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.37% to Rs 87.10 crore

Net profit of Cravatex reported to Rs 85.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.37% to Rs 87.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.87.10159.43-18.981.40-17.721.03-20.63-3.0985.38-3.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)