Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 16.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 16.55% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.1411.61 5 OPM %17.4620.24 -PBDT2.422.53 -4 PBT1.651.90 -13 NP1.161.39 -17

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

