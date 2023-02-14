Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 16.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 16.55% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.1411.6117.4620.242.422.531.651.901.161.39

