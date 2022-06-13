Board of AU Small Finance Bank approves allotment of 31.50 cr bonus equity shares

-
ALSO READ
ONGC tumbles on plan to invest Rs 31,000 cr in finding oil, gas
Renaissance Global spurts after agreement for NFL inspired branded jewellery in US
Adani Ports Q3 PAT down 6% YoY to Rs 1,479 crore
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone January total cargo volumes at 24.74 MMT
APSEZ February 2022 cargo volumes rise 14% YoY to 24 MMT
-
On 12 June 2022The Board of AU Small Finance Bank has approved the allotment of 31,50,93,233 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up Bonus equity shares on 12 June 2022, in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held, to the eligible members whose name appear in the list of beneficial owners as on 10 June 2022, being the record date fixed for this purpose.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU