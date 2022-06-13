TCS plans to expand its STEM jobs and education initiative in Minnesota

-
Bloomington, Minnesota is home to one of the 30 TCS facilities in the U.
S. and supports leading enterprises in Minnesota, including Ameriprise Financial and Best Buy. TCS currently has more than 1,000 employees in the state - including 400 who were hired within the last five years - helping companies along their growth and transformation journeys through consulting services, industry experience, advanced technology, and intellectual property.
