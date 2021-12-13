CRISIL assigns 'AA' rating to AT-1 bonds of Union Bank

-
Union Bank of India said that CRISIL Ratings had assigned a rating of 'CRISIL AA /Stable' on the additional tier-I bonds (Basel III) of the bank worth Rs 1,500 crore.
The announcement was made after market hours on Friday.
Union Bank of India is a state-run bank. The Government of India held 83.50% stake while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 5.06% stake in the state-run bank, as on 30 September 2021.
The bank's standalone net profit surged 195.4% to Rs 1,526.12 crore on a 2.3% rise in total income to Rs 20,683.95 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Union Bank gained 3.40% to end at Rs 48.70 on the NSE on Friday.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares of Union Bank have gained 51.71% while the benchmark Nifty 50 index and the Nifty PSU Bank index have added 24.92% and 54.53%, respectively.
