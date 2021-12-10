SPARC to present updated clinical data of vodobatinib at 63rd ASH annual meeting

Vodobatinib is a novel, third generation, selective BCR-Abl1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) developed by SPARC for the treatment of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) announced that an abstract on updated safety and efficacy outcomes of vodobatinib (SCO-088) in refractory CML subjects has been selected for oral presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

CML is a myeloproliferative neoplasm that accounts for approximately 15% of newly diagnosed cases of leukemia in adults.

Vodobatinib is a novel, third generation, selective BCR-Abl1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) developed by SPARC for the treatment of patients with CML who are resistant or intolerant to ≥3 TKIs or ineligible for TKIs. Majority of the CML patients enrolled in the Phase 1 study had failed ≥3 TKIs. Similar anti-leukemic activity (major cytogenetic response ≥60%) was observed CML-CP patients with or without prior ponatinib treatment. The current abstract provides longer term safety and efficacy updates to vodobatinib therapy.

Vodobatinib has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CML patients by USFDA and EMEA. A Phase 2 study has been initiated and is recruiting globally.

The Phase 1 study outcomes will be presented by Prof. Jorge Cortes, the Principal Investigator for the study, on Saturday, 11 Dec 2021. Results from the ongoing vodobatinib clinical study are being presented for the second consecutive year at the ASH annual meeting, underlining the promising potential of vodobatinib for the treatment of heavily pre-treated CML, the company said in a statement.

We look forward to presenting the data from the vodobatinib study at the 2021 ASH annual meeting. We are very encouraged by the anti-leukemic activity and safety profile of vodobatinib, said Siu-Long Yao, executive vice president, clinical development and operations of SPARC.

SPARC's reported net loss of Rs 55.14 crore in Q2 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 83.49 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations rose 57.99% to Rs 27.87 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

SPARC is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

Shares of SPARC was up 2.51% to Rs 255.05.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)