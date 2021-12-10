Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
TCI Finance Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and HOV Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2021.
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.00% to Rs 6.12 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7068 shares in the past one month.
TCI Finance Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 6.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7553 shares in the past one month.
Sarthak Metals Ltd crashed 5.01% to Rs 126.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23046 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd corrected 5.01% to Rs 79.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3737 shares in the past one month.
HOV Services Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 56.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7525 shares in the past one month.
