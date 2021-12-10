Greenlam Industries temporarily shuts plant in Behror, Rajasthan

Greenlam Industries temporarily closed down manufacturing activities at its plant located in Behror, Rajasthan, as per the directions from Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on 9 December 2021.

As per the company's press statement, Greenlam Industries further stated that, "we would like to bring to your attention that, the facts and reports, based on which the direction have been issued, seems apparently improper and the company has already represented before the competent authority in this regard and is also taking necessary stepsto resolve the matter at the earliest."

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Greenlam Industries rose 11.6% to Rs 20.70 crore on 57% rise in net sales to Rs 454.17 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Greenlam Industries advanced 3.94% to Rs 1,670.15 on BSE. Greenlam Industries provides high-quality surface solutions that are designed to transform and beautify residential and commercial spaces. Its brands include Decowood, Mikasa, NewMika, Greenlam Clads, Greenlam Sturdo and Greenlam.

