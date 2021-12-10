HFCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

DFM Foods Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2021.

HFCL Ltd tumbled 5.14% to Rs 87.6 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd lost 4.09% to Rs 308.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42372 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd crashed 3.70% to Rs 104.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21967 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd corrected 3.59% to Rs 403.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5140 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd pared 3.57% to Rs 1889.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10226 shares in the past one month.

